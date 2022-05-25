Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Peter Obi resigns from PDP, submits letter to Ayu

Peter Obi resigns from PDP, submits letter to Ayu

YouNews May 25, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 62 Views

A leading presidential opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has resigned from the party.

The letter conveying his resignation from the PDP was submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Details about Obi’s resignation were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The aspirant has been very visible in his State wide consultations and interactions with the PDP delegates and stakeholders

