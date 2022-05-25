Peter Obi resigns from PDP, submits letter to Ayu

A leading presidential opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has resigned from the party.

The letter conveying his resignation from the PDP was submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Details about Obi’s resignation were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The aspirant has been very visible in his State wide consultations and interactions with the PDP delegates and stakeholders