Blogger drags Ogun gov. to Court for detaining him over story on dirty criminal past

An Ogun State-based blogger, Olamilekan Hammed, has sued the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force over what he described as his illegal detention by the security agencies.

The DSS arrested the blogger for allegedly publishing a story on the state governor.

Mr. Olamilekan Hammed Bashiru who was arbitrarily arrested on the 13th of May, 2022 and detained over a publication exposing the dirty criminal past of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The report was said to be on Abiodun’s alleged criminal records in the United States. Hammed was allegedly arrested after he honoured an invitation by the Ogun State Command of the secret police.

However, Olamilekan’s lawyer, Festus Ogun, on Tuesday a lawsuit has been filed at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, for the enforcement of his client’s fundamental rights.