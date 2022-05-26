Dino Melaye Blames Gang-up for PDP Primary Loss

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has blamed gang-up for his loss at the primary to elect the senatorial candidate for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Melaye lost the senatorial primary to House of Representatives member, TJ Yusuf.

Congratulating Yusuf, Melaye tweeted, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The gang-up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

