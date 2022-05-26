N1.5 Trillion, $9 Million Looted Funds trace to NIMASA Boss, Bashir Jamoh’s Personal Accounts

United Kingdom investigators have bursted another corruption scandal in the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

It involves the Managing Director, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh.

Various sums including N1.5 Trillion and another $9,557,312.50 have been traced to his personal accounts.

Shockingly the Fidelity account with N1, 505,890,450,000.67 has Hamza Ibrahim Jamoh with BVN 22151837650 and Cell phone number 08034517410.

While the BVN number revealed a different identity, the cell phone linked to the account is linked to the DG of NIMASA, Jamoh.

Further investigations revealed that the N1.5trillion was after few months cleared from the account to avoid investigations on the lodgment of such huge amount.

In a four page document titled due diligent report on Bashiru Yusuf Jamoh, the Director-General NIMASA, the report exposed another lodgment of $9,557,312.50 into Access Bank account 0710814478 also belonging to him.

The investigation also exposed other infractions by the agency’s boss which also include award of contracts to companies which he has interest in.

The investigation, according to the report focused on fraud, money laundering and breach of the Nigeria code of conduct act.

This same investigation, it stated spans across all the Agencies under the Ministry of Transport having started with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

GLOBAL INVESTIGATORS UNITED KINGDOM, the investigation agency that signed the report investigated the bank transactions of Alhaji Jamoh focusing on inflows/Credit and Debits on his bank statements.

It found the transaction’s records of BASHIR YUSUF JAMOH showing the payment of $9,557,312.50 (Nine million, five hundred and fifty-seven thousand, three hundred and twelve dollars and fifty cents) into his personal accounts from Central Bank of Nigeria in violation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

“Most baffling is that CBN transferred millions of dollars into the personal account of BASHIR YUSUF JAMOH.

“Records shows the withdrawal of $5,425,200.00 (Five million, Four hundred and twenty-five thousand and two hundred dollars only) by CASH WITHDRAWAL from ACCESS Bank, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.

“BASHIR YUSUF JAMOH set up a company TALENT EXPERTISE INTL. LIMITED with RN: 1488830 to solicit for jobs from NIMASA. Being the director of a company and awarding contract to own company in violation of the code of conduct act section 3 part of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and code of conduct for public officers involved in procurement, Part X1, section 57, Sub-section (2) of the Procurement Act, 2007.”

According to the report, BIXBY OIL LIMITED has also paid money into his account, and the following payment into the account of the company was captured.

BANK: GUARANTEE TRUST BANK PLC

ACCOUNT NO: 0423084514

ACCOUNT NAME: TALENT EXPERTISE INTL. LIMITED CUSTOMER ADDRESS: 6, EKET CLOSE, AREA 8 GARKI, FCT ABUJA CURRENCY: NAIRA

TRANSACTION DATE: 06/06/2019

TRANSACTION AMOUNT: N37,516,363.63 MILLION TRANSACTION DESCRIPTION: CREDIT/INFLOW

FROM: R 304741016 DEPARTMENT NIMASA

PURPOSE: COURSE FEE FOR CAPACITY BUILDING TRAINING TRANSACTION REF: 930474101602050146461375163636

SERIOUS SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS

ACCESS BANK PLC

ACCOUNT NO: 0710814478

CURRENCY: UNITED STATES DOLLARS

TRANSACTION DATE: 05/02/2019

TRANSACTION AMOUNT: $9,557,312.50 MILLION TRANSACTION DESCRIPTION: CREDIT/INFLOW

FROM: B/O CBN NIMASA CURRENT COLLATION US TRANSACTION REF: S069035198A701 INFLW/GT19/07972

ACCESS BANK PLC

ACCOUNT NO: 0710814478

CURRENCY: UNITED STATES DOLLARS

TRANSACTION DATE: 20/02/2019

TRANSACTION AMOUNT: $5,425,200.00 MILLION TRANSACTION DESCRIPTION: DEBIT/WITHDRAWAL WITHDRAWN BY: BASHIR YUSUF JAMOH BY CASH PMNT @ BURMA ROAD APAPA BRANCH

TRANSACTION REF: 64649