What is Wike,Ortom, Makinde discussing with Obasanjo ?

May 26, 2022

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the host of a crucial meeting that had many governors in attendance.

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, and his colleagues from Oyo and Rivers states, Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike, held a meeting with Obasanjo on Monday to discuss crucialissues ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, also attended the meeting.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, took place at the residence of the former president in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital.

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Wike, presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Obasanjo was consulted on national issues.

