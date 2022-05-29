Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Atiku is PDP flagbearer

Atiku is PDP flagbearer

YouNews May 29, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 120 Views

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

To clinch the ticket to represent the party in the 2023 elections, he floored Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom governor; Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor; Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, among others.

Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge the winner, while Wike, his closest challenger, secured 237 votes.

Saraki placed third with 70 votes, followed by Udom Emmanuel (38), and Bala Mohammed (20).

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Prominent politicians positions sons & daughters to rule

Abacha’s son won Kano PDP Guber Primaries. Lamido’s son won Jigawa PDP Guber ticket. El-Rufai’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.