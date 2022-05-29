Atiku is PDP flagbearer

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

To clinch the ticket to represent the party in the 2023 elections, he floored Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom governor; Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor; Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, among others.

Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge the winner, while Wike, his closest challenger, secured 237 votes.

Saraki placed third with 70 votes, followed by Udom Emmanuel (38), and Bala Mohammed (20).