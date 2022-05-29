Wike still in shock over Tambuwal, Atiku moves at PDP event

At the special national convention of the opposition party which took place in the velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Prior to the commencement of voting, Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto governor, withdrew from the contest.

The Sokoto governor had asked his supporters to support the candidacy of Atiku.

Atiku just taught Governor Nyesom Wike ‘Political Strategy 101’

Nigerian politics is not just about sharing of money but also strategy.

If it is just about money, President Goodluck Jonathan would have won the 2015 election.

Wike should learn that less talk, more strategy would have helped him. Tambuwal withdrawal and support for Atiku at the last minute was part of the ‘strategy’. Wike was shocked that Tambuwal his man would do such. He forgot that ‘betrayal’ is key point in politics just as he did to his former boss.

A public affairs analyst said of the development: “I was just laughing when Wike was campaigning and also fighting people at the same time. He should learn from Tinubu , who is focused

Wike reminds me of Donald Trump anytime he is addressing an issue.

A sitting Governor who can abuse individuals or Institutions in public is not fit to be Nigerian President for one second.