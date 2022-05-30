Court sends Rocha Okorocha back to EFCC custody over N2.8b fraud

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission pending the determination of his bail application.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the remand order on Monday.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and an ally to the ex-governor, Anyim Chinenye, is expected to join Okorocha in the EFCC custody.

Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on 17 counts of money laundering filed by the EFCC.

Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

His Bail application had being heard, and turned down.

