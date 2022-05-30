Ex-Zamfara Gov Yari arrested over N84bn Act-Gen fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’Aziz Yari, as part of investigations into the N84bn fraud involving the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Yari and the Chairman of a firm, Finex Professional Services, were arrested around 5pm on Sunday over a N22bn deal.

An operative of the commission who wished to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said, “On May 29, the EFCC arrested a former governor of Zamfara State, Yari, and Anthony Yaro, Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional for their alleged role in N84bn fraud involving former Accountant General of the Federation.

“Yari who was picked up at about 5pm allegedly benefited to the tune of N22bn through Finex Professional, from the N84bn which the former AGF paid one Akindele.”

The EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to calls on Sunday.

The Accountant-General was arrested about two weeks ago for approving some bogus contracts.

The EFCC had said, “The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates. The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.”

The commission traced at least 17 properties to Idris.

An official of the EFCC, who wished to remain anonymous, said the properties traced to Idris are located in Kano, Lagos, Abuja, Dubai and London.

He, however, said preliminary investigations showed that the nation’s chief accountant allegedly used proxies to buy some of these properties. The commission would therefore need to invite some of the proxies of the accountant-general.

Former Governor Yari, who just won a senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State, has been under investigation for the last five years for allegedly diverting billions of naira from the Paris Club refunds. Some of the funds have been forfeited to the Federal Government.

A major crack has opened in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after a national officer of the party accused the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of toeing the steps of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The National Vice-Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Lukman in a memo circulated to some national officers of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also muttered over the delayed screening of presidential aspirants in the party.

The letter reads in part, “Under your leadership, the current NWC is gradually snowballing into similar circumstances where decisions are taken and allowed to lay bare, and in some instances, changed without necessarily taking the needed steps to carry members along.

“Presidential aspirants are yet to be screened. The official explanation is that you are awaiting final consultation with President Buhari. At the risk of sounding agitated, this is unfair to the president because to the best of my understanding, it is an attempt to use his name to give excuses for failure.

“I find it necessary to send this letter to further appeal to you to review our approaches under the current NWC under your leadership. It is now two months since we came into office and you have so far raised a lot of expectations given that some of the problems, which undermined the support base of previous leadership, would appear to have been minimised.

“For instance, meetings of the NWC are now held almost every week. Members participate actively, and where necessary, engage and contest issues.

“It is to your credit that you accept the positions of members even when you disagree. This is a remarkable departure from what was obtained in the past where the national chairman conduct meetings of party organs as chief executive, and to that extent, therefore, exercises prerogatives and overrules members.

“The big challenge is ensuring that decisions taken are faithfully implemented. The inability of the previous leadership under Adams Oshiomhole and Mai Mala Buni to implement decisions taken were partly responsible for the leadership crisis that confronted the party,” Lukman said in his memo revealing the crack in the Adamu led leadership of the APC

