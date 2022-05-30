High profile Glo accountant commits suicide.. See reason !

Folake Abiola, a Lagos accountant, committed suicide at her home in Osapa London, in the Lagos State neighborhood of Lekki.

The 45-year-old was at her home on Friday when she allegedly drank what was suspected to be insecticide.

Those who know her well said

She had been suffering from depression for years, and her death has nothing to do with loneliness, lack of a husband, or lack of sex,” the source said. I know she’s been in two relationships in the last seven years.

“Due to her depression, Folake Abiola ended those relationships on her own.” She stated that she did not want to bring another person into her life if she was unable to care for herself. She was suffering from severe depression, but people who had no idea what she was going through were spreading rumors online.

“Folake Abiola was a senior accountant at a telecommunications firm, and we worked together.” She committed suicide and was buried on the same day because she was the only Christian in her family.”

Abiola was described as an angel, a conscientious accountant, and a Christian who was generous in her giving by a colleague, who added that she had been saying she wanted to end it all before she took her own life.

“We don’t pay attention to mental health in Nigeria; a lot of people are suffering from depression, and it doesn’t have to be caused by anything,” she added.

According to a source, the deceased worked for Globacom Limited and was on leave at the time of the incident.

“She turned 45 just a few months ago. She didn’t talk to anyone and kept to herself,” the source continued.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said the officers went to Abiola’s house and found her lifeless body on the floor.

“As soon as the police in that area were alerted, they arrived at the scene and found the woman lifeless on the floor,” Hundeyin said. She also discovered a bottle of insecticide, which she had apparently swallowed.

“The family members who were present wrote to the divisional police officer, requesting that the corpse be released so that they could bury her according to Islamic rites, and the corpse was released to the family on compassionate grounds.”