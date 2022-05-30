Peseiro loses first game as Super Eagles coach, Mexico beat Nigeria 2-1

In what was the first match of Coach José Peseiro as Head Coach of the Super Eagles, CONCACAF ‘s perennial champions Mexico beat Nigeria 2-1 at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

Missing so many first-team players including Captain Ahmed Musa and being the first time they were coming together for any session since the disappointment of 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket miss, the three–time African champions were projected to be sitting ducks for the Mexicans to roast in the State of Texas – a jurisdiction that shares a border with Mexico and where Mexico’s lingua franca, Spanish is taught in schools as a second language.

The El Tri, dainty, cohesive, coherent and egged on by over 52,000 roaring spectators in the largest covered arena in the world, bossed the opening minutes with their crisp passes, awesome positional play and nonchalant telepathy.

Interestingly, President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, said after the game

“I am happy with what we put up out there. It was the first time after the disappointment of the World Cup playoff and you can say this is a makeshift team, while Mexico had their full-strength squad out there. I like what I saw today and I have confidence that we have appointed the right coach that can restore the glory of the Super Eagles and make them start winning once more,” .