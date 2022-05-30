The 23 Aspirants Shortlisted For 2nd Round of APC Presidential Screening

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews May 30, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 79 Views

-BolaTinubu
-Yemi Osinbajo
-Chibuike Amaechi
-Ahmed Lawan
-Yahaya Bello
-Gov Badaru
-Ben Ayade
-Sen Boroffice
-Ogbonnaya Onu
-Nwajiuba
-Ahmed Sani
-Uju Ken
-Nicolas Felix
-Dimeji Bankole
-Tunde Bankare
-Goodswill Akpabio
-Fayemi Kayode
-Ibikunle Amosun
-Tien Jackrich
-Ikeobasi Mokelu
-Rochas Okorocha
-Ken Nnamani
-Dave Umahi

“The First Stage Of The Screening Process Was Done Last Week, Security Agencies Was Asked To Do Research On All 28 Aspirants . 5 Dropped And We Have 23 Going Into The Next Round Of Screening That Will Happen Today, Tomorrow And Next Tomorrow”

