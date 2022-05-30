The 23 Aspirants Shortlisted For 2nd Round of APC Presidential Screening

-BolaTinubu
-Yemi Osinbajo
-Chibuike Amaechi
-Ahmed Lawan
-Yahaya Bello
-Gov Badaru
-Ben Ayade
-Sen Boroffice
-Ogbonnaya Onu
-Nwajiuba
-Ahmed Sani
-Uju Ken
-Nicolas Felix
-Dimeji Bankole
-Tunde Bankare
-Goodswill Akpabio
-Fayemi Kayode
-Ibikunle Amosun
-Tien Jackrich
-Ikeobasi Mokelu
-Rochas Okorocha
-Ken Nnamani
-Dave Umahi
“The First Stage Of The Screening Process Was Done Last Week, Security Agencies Was Asked To Do Research On All 28 Aspirants . 5 Dropped And We Have 23 Going Into The Next Round Of Screening That Will Happen Today, Tomorrow And Next Tomorrow”