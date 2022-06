For real, Eucharia, 56, sings aloud, : Jehovah carry me go my husband house !

EUCHARIA Anunobi , the 56 -year-old Nollywood actress is very serious about getting married again.

“I Need a Man in My Life to marry Me, Put a Ring on My Finger, I am beautiful

” I am telling the world that I need to settle down fast, the great man destined for me need to show up without any delay

*“I need a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. He must be complete, that’s all I can say”