Lady Dies While Undergoing Body Enhancement Surgery in Lagos

She came all the way to Lagos from Port Harcourt . Her mission was to look more beautiful through body enhancement surgery. She reportedly paid N3 Million for the procedure .

The doctors set about the task and after hours of cutting and sewing , they told her everything she wanted for her new body was in place .

Just moments after , something went wrong .

She bled and bled. And she lost the battle for life .

Her friend wants others to learn from her tragic fate.

Read the Tweet of her friend, Miss Posha, on the incident :

”I want to bring this to the public, A friend just died at this hospital in Lagos Nigeria, few days ago. where she underwent surgery. Now I’m not against anybody that want to enhance their body or anything as such, it’s your body life and choice, so do what you love but I’m against doctors that claim they have experience abroad, come down to Nigeria to kill young people.

After the surgery, she complained of bleeding and the doctors claimed it is normal, it will stop. Now this is the problem, how are you a highly skilled and professional plastic surgeon with experience abroad and someone you finish operating on, complained about bleeding 🩸 and you said it is normal it will stop?”

Hospital did not find it needful to contact any of her relatives. Until the few friends who knew she was going for surgery said she was supposed to have been back, they decided to go to the hospital to check on her; on arrival, they were offered a letter that her body has been deposited at the mortuary .