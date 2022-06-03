Opinion : Is it over ?..End of the road for Tinubu ?

If he wanted BAT as his successor, he’ll have said so ti pe ti pe. Buhari for don talk am tey tey. He’ll have spelt it out in CAPITAL letters, 24 months or so to election day. He would have joyfully and respectfully presented the offer to Asiwaju on a platter of gold, and used his full presidential might and clout to pave the way for him. And he would have stilled and quietened every dissenting voice; or crushed such a voice, if need be.

For crying out loud, Tinubu made a president of General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, to the amazement and astonishment of all discerning Nigerians. Prior to that time, the only presidential kingmakers, from 1999 till date, were all from the North: IBB, Abdusalami Abubakar, and TY Danjumah. OBJ from the South was the exception. So Tinubu (the only non military top gun) basically joined this elite group of kingmakers back then.

Now, for goodness sake, what is all this nonsense, dragging this same BAT to sit before a screening committee to check him out whether he is fit or not to be the APC flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election. A whole Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

The fact is, Buhari, deep down in his heart, doesn’t really like what Tinubu stands for; his kind of politics. Pure and simple. And this has nothing to do with region or tribe. Asiwaju is not daft. He knows all of this. He understands all this fully well. But sometimes, ambition drives a man so much, he becomes impervious to accepting reason, reality or even counsel.

That nonsense screening committee headed by Chief John Oyegun was created purposely to yab Tinubu. By accepting to show up before Oyegun and the other lackeys, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yabbed himself, big time. If you are not able to become President of Nigeria, so what! Did Awo become president? Did Zik? Did Aminu Kano? Did Waziri Ibrahim? Did Ekwueme? Did Sule Lamido? Did Abubakar Rimi?

Let’s all wait and see the APC drama this weekend.