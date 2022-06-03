Tinubu poise for rofo-rofo fight, if…recounts, names Buhari, Dapo, others !

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while addressing Ogun State Delegates of APC revealed a lot, by going down memory lane.

“It’s over 25 years now that I have been serving them, this one sitting behind me (Pointing at Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State), can he say it that he would have become the governor if not for me,”

Buhari offered me a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against it, fanning ember of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

I stepped down my ambition and was asked to submit three names for running mate, I submitted Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo but later settled for Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

I’ve not said this before, This is the first place I am saying this.