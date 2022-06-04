Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Authentic list of 10 weak, 13 Strong, APC aspirants

YouNews June 4, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 145 Views

The Names Of The 13 APC Presidential Aspirants Recommended By The CheifJohn Oyegun’s Led Committee:

1.Tinubu
2.Osinbajo
3.Amaechi
4.Lawan
5.Yahaya Bello
6.Fayemi

  1. Emeka Nwajiuba
  2. Ogbonnaya Onu
  3. Amosun
  4. David Umahi
  5. Badaru
  6. Godswill Akpabio
  7. Mr Tein Jack-Rich

Those Not Shortlisted :
1.Bakare
2.Rochas Okorocha
3.Ben Ayade
4.Sani Yerima
5.Ken Nnamani.
6.Ikeobasi Mokelu
7.Demeji Bankole
8.Felix Nicholas
9.Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

  1. Borroffice

Imran Muhammed’s Sources

NOTE:: The Cleared Aspirants Are Expected To Take Their Certificate Of Clearance Today.

