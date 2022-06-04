Authentic list of 10 weak, 13 Strong, APC aspirants

The Names Of The 13 APC Presidential Aspirants Recommended By The CheifJohn Oyegun’s Led Committee:

1.Tinubu

2.Osinbajo

3.Amaechi

4.Lawan

5.Yahaya Bello

6.Fayemi

Emeka Nwajiuba Ogbonnaya Onu Amosun David Umahi Badaru Godswill Akpabio Mr Tein Jack-Rich

Those Not Shortlisted :

1.Bakare

2.Rochas Okorocha

3.Ben Ayade

4.Sani Yerima

5.Ken Nnamani.

6.Ikeobasi Mokelu

7.Demeji Bankole

8.Felix Nicholas

9.Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

Borroffice

Imran Muhammed’s Sources

NOTE:: The Cleared Aspirants Are Expected To Take Their Certificate Of Clearance Today.