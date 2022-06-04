Authentic list of 10 weak, 13 Strong, APC aspirants

The Names Of The 13 APC Presidential Aspirants Recommended By The CheifJohn Oyegun’s Led Committee:
1.Tinubu
2.Osinbajo
3.Amaechi
4.Lawan
5.Yahaya Bello
6.Fayemi
- Emeka Nwajiuba
- Ogbonnaya Onu
- Amosun
- David Umahi
- Badaru
- Godswill Akpabio
- Mr Tein Jack-Rich
Those Not Shortlisted :
1.Bakare
2.Rochas Okorocha
3.Ben Ayade
4.Sani Yerima
5.Ken Nnamani.
6.Ikeobasi Mokelu
7.Demeji Bankole
8.Felix Nicholas
9.Uju Ken-Ohanenye.
- Borroffice
Imran Muhammed’s Sources
NOTE:: The Cleared Aspirants Are Expected To Take Their Certificate Of Clearance Today.