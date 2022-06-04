Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Ex-Biafran General, Alexander Madiebo, dies at 90

Ex-Biafran General, Alexander Madiebo, dies at 90

June 4, 2022

Foremost Nigerian military Army officer and former Chief of Staff of the Biafran Army, General Alexander Madiebo, is dead.

Madiebo who hailed from Umuokpu, Awka, Anambra state, was 90 years old.

His death was confirmed by his family in a terse statement.

It read, “We are sad to announce the passing of General Alexander Madiebo, Chief of Staff of the Biafran Army and the last of the 3 titans. He was 90.”

General Alexander Madiebo commanded the Biafran Army from the start of the war until the end. He flew into exile with Ojukwu.

Madiebo returned to Nigeria in 1980 and wrote one of the greatest book about the Nigerian civil war “The Nigerian Revolution and the Biafran Civil War

