Tinubu explains why he said what he said about Buhari @ Abeokuta rally

We have entered the meat of primary season. Sensationalism and wilful inaccuracy tend to push aside truth during such moments. I make this statement so that truth and accuracy may have a chance. It is important that people truly know what I said and where I stand. Whatever view you have of me is within your right to make. But let it be based on truth and not on falsehood or reckless exaggeration.

There have been gross misinterpretations in some sections of the media regarding comments I made on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

To a degree, the erroneous interpretations may be somewhat innocent given that I spoke in Yoruba. Those who do not understand the nuances of this richly layered and subtly language may have inadvertently yet erroneously missed the true meaning of what I said while attempting to translate my statement.

Instead of weighing what I said carefully, they translated so quickly and thus inaccurately in an attempt to meet media deadlines.

Of course, there are also those who knew better but they conveyed these inaccuracies because the sensationalism suits their political purposes.

Again, such propaganda and misinformation becomes daily fare in the heat of the political season.

Let’s just state what needs to be stated.

My opponents want to present a narrative that I made comments disrespectful of President Muhammadu Buhari in hopes that such a narrative would convince President Buhari to oppose my aspirations regarding the approaching primary.

President Buhari is an experienced and accomplished leader. I do not believe he will be taken by the tricks of such people.

In Abeokuta, I spoke to the unwarranted attacks against my person that have been part of the campaign of others.

I also recounted the history of the party for Those whose Memories Need repair.

There are many who had no role in the birth of the APC and in its many victories.

Now that the party has climbed the political summit, they want to claim Credit for something they had no part in