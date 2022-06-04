Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tinubu kicks again his usual candidates picking method ,define consensus as…

June 4, 2022

Prominent presidential aspirant in APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Consensus is favour to someone who is unqualified

“My aspiration to be President of Nigeria is based on my want to serve the nation and not that I feel some personal entitlement to high office.

Governance of this nation is a sacred and solemn duty. It is neither to be given as a favour to someone who is unqualified nor should people be motivated by personal reasons to prevent the most qualified person from attaining the office.

The wellbeing of over 200 million souls is at stake. Let us all realise this and act accordingly,
I only desire a level-playing ground for all aspirants and an adherence to stipulated rules and due process.

If in the fairness of such a process, I do Not emerge as the party’s candidate, I shall have no complaints regarding an honest primary and will accept the fair outcome as a true democrat.

