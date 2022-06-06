Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Akeredolu Declares 7-Day Mourning, orders Flags Flown At Half Mast

YouNews June 6, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 95 Views

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu said the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street,Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olatunde, today June 6, 2022, and made available to the newsmen, Governor Akeredolu said:

”Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, i hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

