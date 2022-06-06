Osinbajo denies stepping down for Tinubu after persuasion by Adeboye

The Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has reacted to reports that he had been asked to step down for a National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo’s reaction was contained in a statement by the President Yemi Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement on Sunday, signed by the Chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinnola, was in reaction to a news that made the round during the day that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has asked Osinbajo to step down for Tinubu.

Osinbajo, a Pastor with the RCCG, according to the report, had immediately complied.

The statement by Akinola said: “Regarding the fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has stepped down, be aware that this is just the handiwork of those who are afraid of the huge and rising political support base of the Vice President as the primaries draw near.