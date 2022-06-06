Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Osinbajo denies stepping down for Tinubu after persuasion by Adeboye

Osinbajo denies stepping down for Tinubu after persuasion by Adeboye

YouNews June 6, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, You Leave a comment 113 Views

The Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has reacted to reports that he had been asked to step down for a National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo’s reaction was contained in a statement by the President Yemi Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council.

The statement on Sunday, signed by the Chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinnola, was in reaction to a news that made the round during the day that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has asked Osinbajo to step down for Tinubu.

Osinbajo, a Pastor with the RCCG, according to the report, had immediately complied.

The statement by Akinola said: “Regarding the fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has stepped down, be aware that this is just the handiwork of those who are afraid of the huge and rising political support base of the Vice President as the primaries draw near.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Buhari replies Tinubu, says no one person can claim credit for his presidency

Buhari said there are many people who played parts, large and small, in his historic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.