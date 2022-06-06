Osinbajo’s not in that ghastly accident

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been involved in an auto crash along the airport road on Monday morning in Abuja.

That is the trending story.

Claiming that Mr Osinbajo’s security aides and rescuers had to pull him from the vehicle.

The Nigerian leader was on his way to Ondo for a condolence visit over the massacre of Catholic worshippers on Sunday morning, according to his office.

But YOUNEWS have learnt from official sources that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the leading APC presidential aspirant, was not involved in any accident this morning.

Vice President Osinbajo was on his way to Owo, Ondo state over the dastardly terrorist attack of yesterday when his convoy met an accident scene on airport road, Abuja. He immediately stopped his convoy and asked his ambulance to take the victims to the hospital and report to him on the state of the accident victims. He immediately proceeded to board his flight to Akure.