Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu donates N75m to Owo attack victims

YouNews June 6, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, Press Release Leave a comment 101 Views

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has donated N50m to treat victims of Owo attack and another N25m to Catholic Church in Owo.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu joined Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu on a condolence visit to Owo and on the spot assessment.

