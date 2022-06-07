APC Govs tell Buhari : Pick one from these 5 from South…see list

The President Asked Governors Yesterday To Reduce the Number Of Aspirants And Submit Names.

Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have submitted the names of five presidential aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari to select a consensus candidate from, it was reliably gathered this morning.

The governors submitted the names in the early hours of Tuesday.

1- Asiwaju Tinubu

2- Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi

3-Prof Yemi Osinbajo

4-Dave Umahi

5-Kayode Fayemi

The governors had after meeting with the President said they will return to the villa after meeting with the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) and other stakeholders.

“They picked one from South-East, one from South-South and three from South-West geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the South,” he said.

The president is expected to pick from the list.

The presidential primary of the party holds today.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was named as the consensus candidate by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. This was, however, punctured by the presidency