Buhari pressures gov to reduce APC aspirants list from 5 to 2..Powerful blocs regroup
YouNews
June 7, 2022
Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending
Governor Lalong has come out few minutes ago to say that president Muhammad Buhari has urged Governors to reduce the list of presidential aspirants to 2.
” We Have Forward 5 Names To President Buhari, He Told Us To Reduce It To 2 And We Will Do That In The Coming Hour”
