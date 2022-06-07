Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari pressures gov to reduce APC aspirants list from 5 to 2..Powerful blocs regroup

Governor Lalong has come out few minutes ago to say that president Muhammad Buhari has urged Governors to reduce the list of presidential aspirants to 2.
” We Have Forward 5 Names To President Buhari, He Told Us To Reduce It To 2 And We Will Do That In The Coming Hour”

