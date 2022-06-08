$50,000 for each member of APC NWC to Make Lawan Consensus Candidate !

Facts have emerged that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected an offer of $50,000 made to each of them to accept Ahmad Lawan, senate president, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had called a meeting of NWC 1 pm on Monday in Abuja.

Sources said that Adamu told the NWC members that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the presidential candidate of the party.

The NWC members as Prime Business Africa gathered, opposed the decision, saying it couldn’t have been true given what the northern governors had said that power should shift to the south and the response of the southern governors in that regard.

In reaction to that also the NWC members said that given what President Buhari had said in respect of the positions of both northern and southern governors it could be a mere case of name dropping of the president.

The 22 APC governors from northern and southern regions of the country were said to have also opposed the move as it’s against their position on the emergence of a presidential candidate.

The 11 northern APC governors had on Saturday night after their meeting, issued a statement declaring their resolution that the party should zone its selection of the presidential candidate for the 2023 election to the south.

President Buhari has, however, distanced himself from the said endorsement.