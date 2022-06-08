Lagos socialite Chidinma trial begins over petrol souvenir, gets N2m bail

Six Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling party….

The aspirants announced this at the ongoing convention of the party at Eagle Square, Abuja.

They are: Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, and Dimeji Bankole.

But Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology, who is among the aspirants, said the right thing needed to be done.

“Everybody in this party knows the role I played in bringing the party to be. Mr President what is important is that we must ensure that justice i

Li.