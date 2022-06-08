Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
APC delegates begin voting @ 2 a.m..2,340 delegates, 14 aspirants

APC delegates begin voting @ 2 a.m..2,340 delegates, 14 aspirants

YouNews June 8, 2022

The voting began at past 2am amid tight security, and watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and aspirants’ agents.

Speaking before the commencement of the voting, Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State governor and chairman, electoral committee, said 14 out of the 23 aspirants screened for the primary are in the race for the party’s ticket.

The nine others, he said, had withdrawn from the race.

He urged the 2,340 delegates to write the name of the aspirant they wish to vote for in full.

He said this was to avoid mix-up as three aspirants have Ahmed as part of their names

