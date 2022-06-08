Could this be true?.. Tinubu Lures ‘Northern Govs Backing Osinbajo With $2m Each’

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has alkegedly delivered between $2million and $3million each to at least three Northern Governors Tuesday afternoon.

While it is still unclear what the Governors intend to do with the money, the three APC Governors targeted by the former Lagos Governor are those known to be active supporters of the Vice-President.

Security agencies who are said to be on the trail of high-end cash movements by the some presidential aspirants are now said to be awaiting further directives while continuing to monitor the situation as the party’s presidential primary is in progress at the Eagle Square, in Abuja, FCT.

Apart from the cash inducement aimed at the Northern supporters of the Vice-President, who was said to have come tops in the Presidential Screening of the APC, there is also said to be the mobilisation of some Islamic clerics mounting pressure on some Northern Governors to only support “a Muslim presidential aspirant” from the South.

Already some of the Northern Governors have solidly resisted these moves, but the former Lagos Governor who is said to have moved in millions of the foreign currency into Abuja via a State government-owned jet, is determined to even give more cash to the Governors.

A security source stated: “He had boasted few weeks ago that he is ready to spend almost $3billion on becoming Nigeria’s next President waiting to see who can stop him.”

Some of the Northern Governors are now rallying others to resist this latest move to trim the VP’s support among Northern Governors, according to a top APC source.

Recall that in his speech during the APC Convention March 26 this year, in Abuja, President Buhari had said: “I wish to enjoin the incoming National Working Committee to as a matter of policy, promote internal democracy and always respect the wishes of the people.

“We must de-emphasise money politics, and not subject party primary and elections into public offices, to the highest bidder syndrome