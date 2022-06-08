Jigawa delegate slumps, dies of heart failure in Abuja

The deceased was Assistant APC chairman in charge of Jigawa central zone and also a delegate to the presidential primary election.

Tragedy struck for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of its delegates to the special convention currently going on in Abuja slumped and died.

One of the Jigawa APC delegates, Alhaji Isah Baba Buji, died while attending the presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

The Jigawa delegate slumped and died reportedly of suspected heart failure on Tuesday morning at Jigawa State Liason Office in Abuja.

He was said to have slumped while getting ready to go to Eagle Square, venue of the primary with other delegates from the State.

Jigawa APC Public Relations officer Malam Bashir Kundu confirmed the incident .

He told The Nation: said “Yes, he died this morning. He slumped at Jigawa State Liaison Officer in Abuja and he was rushed to hospital and died before arriving the hospital. When we arrived the hospital he was confirmed died. It had been said he died of heart failure.”