Osinbajo turns Shettima’s ice cream seller yap to concept, ..see idea !

Senator Kashim Shettima few days y had carpet Vice President Osinbajo as a good man without political clout to win election.

‘If you mention Ahmed Lawan in the South East, the first person that comes to mind will be the Ahmed Lawan that sells tomatoes. He is not a popular brand to take on Atiku”

“Prof Osinbajo is a nice man but nice men don’t make good leaders. Nice men should be selling ice cream, gala etc’.

Though he later apologised following heavy criticisms.

YOU NEWS noticed that supporters of the Vice President set up popcorn and ice cream stands at the convention grounds with inscriptions such as “Osinbajo popcorn; serving goodness to all Nigerians, Osinbajo ice-cream”.