Tinubu’s emerging as APC bearer, 6 Aspirants Step Down For him

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to emerge APC presidential candidate as other aspirants have stepped down for his candidacy.

Six Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling party.

The aspirants announced this at the ongoing convention of the party at Eagle Square, Abuja.

They are: Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, and Dimeji Bankole.

But Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology, who is among the aspirants, said the right thing needed to be done.

“Everybody in this party knows the role I played in bringing the party to be. Mr President what is important is that we must ensure that justice is upheld. We need someone from the South East to replace him (Buhari).”

“The South West had had eight years of presidency and another eight years of vice presidency. Where is the justice for South East? We need to do what is right.”

Like Onu, Pastor Tunde Bakare also refused to step down, saying he was set to emerge the 16th Nigerian President.