Death toll hits 40 @ Owo massacre !

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has clarified the of deaths recorded in last Sunday’s terror attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo local government area.

Akeredolu said 40 persons died in the attack while 61 persons were hospitalised for gunshot injuries.

Akeredolu said 26 persons have been treated and discharged.

He said a total of 127 persons were inside the church when the gunmen stormed the church.

The Ondo Governor spoke when he played host to a team of Catholic Bishops from the South-West led by Most Reverend Leke Abegunrin at his Ijebu-Owo residence in Owo.

Akeredolu, who assured that land would be provided at a good environment for mass burial of the victims of the Owo terror attack, admitted that the figures earlier released were wrong.

He explained that the new figure followed the harmonization of the reports from the various hospitals where victims were rushed to.

explained that the State Government set up an account for donations following demand for an account number by well meaning individuals who are desirous of helping the families of the victims and the survivors.