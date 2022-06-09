The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, that led to the death of about 38 persons last Sunday, the National Security Council has revealed.

Briefing correspondents at the end of its meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, joined by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, who disclosed this, said security agencies are now zeroing in them.

While noting that their imprints have been determined in the attack, he said arrests are yet to be made.

Aregbesola noted that the attack has no ethnic-religious connection as he affirmed that the group activity has nothing to do with real religion.

The minister stated that the council is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy and has directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of both incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.

He added that enough security arrangement has been made for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election taking place on June 18, 2022