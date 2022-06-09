Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Terrorist infiltrating S/W ? kill another 6 persons in Ondo

Gunmen on motorbikes
Gunmen struck again in Ondo, killing six persons.

It is happening barely three days after 40 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, were killed by suspected terrorists during morning mass, six persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected bandits in Ondo town, Ondo state on Wednesday night.

The bandit stormed Sabi area in Ondo town on motorcycles and shot the victims at close range.

It was gathered that the victims were road side traders in the town. The bandits reportedly robbed residents of the area before they took off.

Another source said that the gunmen were armed robbers who attempted to rob residence and traders in the area

Contacted, the state Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the killings

