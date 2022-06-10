Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Abacha’s man Friday, Al Mustapha clinches AA presidential ticket for 2023

Retired Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, has clinched the Action Alliance (AA) presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Al Mustapha scored 506 votes to defeat his only opponent, Chief Samson Odupitan, who polled 216 votes at the party’s primaries on Thursday in Abuja.

Four aspirants began the contest,but two of them, Mr Tunde Kelani and Chief Osakwe Johnson, stepped down for Al Mustapha shortly before the election, which was conducted using option A4 formula.

A total of 854 delegates were accredited for the election.

