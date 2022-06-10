I’m Proud Of You, VP’s Wife Hails Osinbajo in defeat

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Dolapo, wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed her husband, hours after he sent a congratulatory message to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

In a post on her Instagram page, Mrs Osinbajo shared a photo of her husband and hailed his virtues.

The post read, “Oluyemi..
Oluleke..
Omoluabi..
Omo oko..
Oninu ire..
Oniwa Pele..
Oniwa tutu…
Ologbon..
Olododo..
Alaanu..
I’m proud of you!”

Osinbajo had contested the APC presidential primary and came third, after Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi.

