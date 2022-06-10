Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Nigeria serve FIFA’s punishment with no fan match, yet beat Sierra Leone 2-1

Super Eagles defeated Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja without fans in the stands on Thursday in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations encounter.

The fans were absent as a result of the one-match ban placed on the country by the world football–governing body, FIFA, over the fracas that followed the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff round against the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

In the Day 1 game of the 2023 AFCON, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen scored for Nigeria while J. Morsay scored for the visitors.

Four days later, Nigeria will tackle ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’of São Tomé and Príncipe at the 45,000 –capacity Grand Stade de Agadir in southern Morocco.

