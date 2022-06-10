Osinbajo in a meeting @ residence as Tinubu surprises him with no-invite night visit

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 10, 2022

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night paid a surprise visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Abuja residence.

Tinubu had earlier visited the President at his residence in the Presidential Villa and afterward decided to make a surprise call on Osinbajo alongside Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Osinbajo was said to be in a meeting with Senator Kabiru Gaya, former Defense Minister, Major General Dan Ali (rtd), and other associates when Tinubu came calling.

