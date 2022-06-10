Osinbajo in a meeting @ residence as Tinubu surprises him with no-invite night visit

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night paid a surprise visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Abuja residence.

Tinubu had earlier visited the President at his residence in the Presidential Villa and afterward decided to make a surprise call on Osinbajo alongside Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Osinbajo was said to be in a meeting with Senator Kabiru Gaya, former Defense Minister, Major General Dan Ali (rtd), and other associates when Tinubu came calling.