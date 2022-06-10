Peter Obi may still be Atiku’s running mate – Doyin Okupe

The Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has debunked claims that his principal turned down a request from PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for an alliance going into the 2023 election.

Okupe stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday while reacting to comments from one Ekenwohia Ndigbo

He stated that no one has approached Obi, who is the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the election, with any secret proposal.

While not ruling out the possibility of entering into an alliance with the PDP candidate, Okupe said that Obi was focused on his mandate and support from teeming youths in the country.

We wish to state categorically that the statement by one EKENWOHIA NDIGBO, that Peter Obi has turned down a secret proposition from Atiku & PDP for an alliance is untrue.

“Nobody has approached HE Peter Obi for any alliance. We are focused on our mandate & support from our teeming youths,” the campaign DG said.

Recall that Obi was the running mate to Atiku in the 2019 election on the PDP platform.

He joined the party’s presidential race but withdrew and decamped from the party days to the presidential primaries.

The former Anambra governor subsequently joined the Labour Party, where he was affirmed as the presidential candidate after renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi stepped down for him.