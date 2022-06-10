This aspirant paid #100m for APC form, then absent @ primaries…his reasons

Immediate past Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, boycotted the All Progressives Congress (APC) special convention for the election of the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

He was the only one of the 23 aspirants that failed to show up

He was also the first minister to resign before President Muhammadu Buhari asked all the others to resign. But inexplicably, he was absent at the venue of the primary election at Eagle Square, Abuja

According to his brother, Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba, a former University Vice Chancellor, the Minister stayed away from the convention when it dawned on him that the earlier consensus arrangement as a method of electing the flag bearer of the party had collapsed.

Professor Nwajiuba argued that understanding from the highest levels prior to the Minister’s involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was that of consensus as was with the National Chairmanship a few months ago.

Emeka Nwajiuba was one of the 28 people to buy the presidential nomination form at the whopping sum of N100 million. He was also one of the 24 aspirants that returned the completed nomination forms.

The explanation by Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba reads:

“Many friends are calling to find out why my brother, Dr. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba did not come out to address the APC convention.

“Simple: The understanding from the highest levels prior to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was that of consensus as was with the National Chairmanship a few months ago.

“With that understanding, the Presidential ticket was to come to the South, and the southeast.

“This has been the hope till the end of the negotiations. He, not wanting to be part of the Dollar and Naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

“Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created