This Reminds me of Remi Bilikisu who may be first lady

For Oluremi Tinubu it may turn out to be From Lagos Central To Nigeria Central Government

All things been equal, come 29th May, 2023 Sen. Balikis Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu would assume the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu had at different times in her matrimony being a wife of a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of the commercial heartbeat of the Nigeria and the National Leader of ruling party in Nigeria before the providence shot her into the electoral limelights.

She has been representing Lagos Central Senatorial District since 2011 till date. Inarguably, she is only Senator from Lagos State to have uninterruptedly got re-elected three times consecutively.

She is brilliant and bold to call the bluff of whoever crosses her lane. She is not a feminist though. The unfortunate altercation between her and former colleague representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Dino Melaye is a practical reference of her no nonsense trait.

As the next transition is getting momentous, she would be rooting the nooks and crannies of the country to galvanize support for the emergence of her husband as President and succeed Mrs. Aisha Buhari as First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.