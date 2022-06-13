2023 presidency: “Eyin lokan” (You are next)”, Babagana Kingibe poke joke @ Tinubu

To celebrate Democracy Day, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedlu visited Ambassador Babagana Kingibe at his residence.

They were reported to have exchanged pleasantries and talked about Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition in 2023.

The elder statesman and vice-presidential candidate on the late Chief MKO Abiola June 12 presidential mandate, talked delightfully with Tinubu while pointing to him and saying: “Eyin Lo Kan” in the Yoruba language, which means “You are the next” in clear reference to the position of president of Nigeria in 2023.

The relationship between Tinubu and Babagana Kingibe dates back to the time of the Abiola/Kingibe ticket.

Tinubu was one of the politicians that participated in the struggle to revalidate the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential poll with a view to declaring Abiola the winner of the election.

The “Emi lo Kan” statement was coined by Tinubu himself when he was canvassing votes from party delegates in Ogun State.

Tinubu stated that it was his turn to rule Nigeria.

After his triumph at the APC presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu began his victory lap and shuttle diplomacy with a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during which he commended the President for his support and shared with him some of his visions.

He had also visited those who contested the APC presidential ticket with him, such as the Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who came second in the race and the others