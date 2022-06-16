Pastor Caught Defiling 15-year-old Church Member

Twenty-four members out of the 32 members of the assembly have however initiated impeachment process against the deputy governor.

The lawmakers began this move when they submitted a petition during the plenary of the house on Wednesday.

The lawmakers in the petition read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Yetunde Awe, alleged the deputy governor has abandoned his office.

They also alleged the deputy governor of gross misconduct, financial recklessness, insubordination and other offences.

The names of all the 24 members of the Oyo State House of Assembly who initiated impeachment plan against the deputy governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan have been revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that Olaniyan had few days ago announced his defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olaniyan and governor Seyi Makinde were elected as deputy governor and governor on the platform of PDP in 2019.

