Double tragedy befalls Sen. President, Lawal Ahmed !

It is political tragedies for Senate President Lawal Ahmed, as he is fighting the fight of his political career with Bashir Machina .

It is the fight for Yobe North APC Ticket

Before he was railroaded into fighting for the Presidential Ticket of the All Progressive Congress, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan , was made to believe that he would get the Yobe North Senatorial Ticket on a platter of gold if the Centre could not hold .

Now that he was not Crowned the Consensus candidate and he eventually lost the ticket to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the man who won the Yobe North APC Senatorial Ticket ,and should according to Permutations and arrangements , step down for Ahmad has thrown a spanner in the works.

Bashir Sherrif Machina says he has no plan whatsoever to step down for Ahmad or anybody for that matter.

So far Machina has fended off pressures from low and high places and he has said his APC primary ticket mandate is inviolable.

He has written the National Secretariat of the party to restate his position.

Some believe that he may still play game .

For now the chance of Ahmad retaining his Senatorial Seat for the Sixth Term remains a matter of conjecture.

Hear him

.“As far as I’m concerned, I contested for the Yobe North senatorial ticket and I won the election.

“I was confirmed elected because there were other contestants but I was the one that was qualified. I happened to be unopposed.

“I am still the candidate; I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw for anybody. I am being approached by some persons but I will not withdraw, Insha Allah.”

YOU NEWS investigation shows that even if the matter is resolved.

How INEC Will Accept Ahmad Lawan, Who Never Participated In The APC-Yobe Senatorial Primary Election Remains Another issue.

Ahmad Lawan was so convinced that will be consensus candidate that he didn’t submit himself for party senatorial screening and didn’t participate in the senatorial primary election which took place in Gashua town on May 28.

So now alarm has blown, Senate President doesn’t know what to do again !