Gov Ganduje, 72, is Tinubu’s running mate !

All Progressives Congress, (APC) may have settled with the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the preferred running mate for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

This revelation was contained in a press statement issued by the Director-General of Ganduje’s Support Group, Suleiman Magaji, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement revealed that the APC National Working Committee narrowed down the choice of Tinubu’s running mate to the incumbent Kano State Governor on the basis of loyalty, commitment and infrastructural development of his state.

The statement, however, acknowledges that the issue of religion played out eloquently during the selection process but noted that Nigerians are more interested in developmental stride rather than religious affairs.

While commending the National Working Committee of the party for the choice made thus far, the group called on all the party faithful to support the duo to enable the party emerge victorious in the presidential elections.

“It is time we close ranks to ensure victory for all our candidates from the ward levels to the presidency,” the statement added