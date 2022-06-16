Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Relax ,Tinubu’s Wife Is A Pastor – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzo Kalu,

Senate Chief Whip may have abandoned Ahmed Lawan and has now pitched tent with Asiwaju so that he can realize his Senate Presidential ambition.

He said in a statement yesterday :

“Do you want me to speak the truth, if I am in Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s situation. I will go Muslim-Muslim ticket. The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop all this rubbish about whether you put a Christian, after all, the wife is a pastor and she is already like a deputy president.

The Christians should relax because Tinubu’s wife is a pastor and once she’s a pastor we are protected because she’s not a housewife. She has political knowledge.

Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here now, that your wives aren’t here, they are the head. Like if I wear this clothe, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this clothe is not good, remove it’. Your wife will tell you you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu. Your wife want you to pay children school fees, whether you argue or not, you must pay”.