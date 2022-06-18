Tears as 22 from Owo Massacre Buried, 18 earlier buried

“18 earlier buried because the relatives couldn’t wait till today. But as at the last count, these animals came to the church and murdered 40 people.” Governor Akeredolu said.

The dead victims of Owo Attack has been laid to rest as tears flowed during a funeral mass held for the victims of the June 5th at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo.

Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu attended the funeral mass held at the Mydas Resort and Hotel, Owo in company of other distinguished personalities.

Akeredolu wept profusely during his speech and said the government failed to protect the victims of the terror attack which is regrettably.

The expansive hall of the Mydas Resort and Hotel was filled to the brim as families of the victims, people of Owo, and other sympathizers thronged the venue of the funeral mass.

Members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. David Bamidele Oleyelogun also attended the service.

Also, Members of the state executive council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, were present at the funeral mass.

Other dignitaries at the funeral mass included: Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin; and Chieftain of the APC , Chief Olusola Oke,SAN,

The local government chairmen were also led by the chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Ondo State chapter, Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe