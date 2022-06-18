Tinubu douses religious tension, says “my running mate will be a Northern christian”

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has dropped hints about picking a northern Christian running mate, thus dousing tension that had built up over the sensitive issue.

Tinubu, who was reacting to his rumoured plan to pick a Muslim as his running mate, in consummation of Muslim-Muslim ticket, said his running mate would be a Christian from the North East.

He made the clarifications while addressing journalists at the APC governorship rally in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Tinubu distanced himself from the rumours doing the rounds about Muslim- Muslim ticket, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that were already threatened at his imminent victory in the coming presidential election.

He said consultations had yet to be concluded on who will be the running mate.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that no group, institution or person could impose a running mate on him