Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » null » Tinubu douses religious tension, says “my running mate will be a Northern christian”

Tinubu douses religious tension, says “my running mate will be a Northern christian”

YouNews June 18, 2022 null Leave a comment 71 Views

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has dropped hints about picking a northern Christian running mate, thus dousing tension that had built up over the sensitive issue.

Tinubu, who was reacting to his rumoured plan to pick a Muslim as his running mate, in consummation of Muslim-Muslim ticket, said his running mate would be a Christian from the North East.

He made the clarifications while addressing journalists at the APC governorship rally in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Tinubu distanced himself from the rumours doing the rounds about Muslim- Muslim ticket, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that were already threatened at his imminent victory in the coming presidential election.

He said consultations had yet to be concluded on who will be the running mate.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that no group, institution or person could impose a running mate on him

About YouNews

Check Also

Beyond Banking, Union Bank Launches Future-Forward Innovative Co-Creation Hub

Leading financial institution, Union Bank has launched a technological and innovation hub known as SpaceNXT. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.